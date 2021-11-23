Eastside 911 fire placeholder

Firefighters extinguished four small grass fires on the border of Eagle Rock and Glendale that briefly shut down some freeway traffic lanes.

The fires were reported at about 11 am long a 150-yard stretch of the eastbound 134 Freeway near the 2 Freeway, according to the Los Angles Fire Department.

No structures were threatened. Traffic was routed away from area as firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Brush Fire @CitizenApp

CA-134 E & Glendale Fwy 11:12:07 AM PST

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

