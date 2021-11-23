Firefighters extinguished four small grass fires on the border of Eagle Rock and Glendale that briefly shut down some freeway traffic lanes.
The fires were reported at about 11 am long a 150-yard stretch of the eastbound 134 Freeway near the 2 Freeway, according to the Los Angles Fire Department.
No structures were threatened. Traffic was routed away from area as firefighters extinguished the blaze.
Brush Fire @CitizenAppCA-134 E & Glendale Fwy 11:12:07 AM PST
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.