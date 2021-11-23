Firefighters extinguished four small grass fires on the border of Eagle Rock and Glendale that briefly shut down some freeway traffic lanes.

The fires were reported at about 11 am long a 150-yard stretch of the eastbound 134 Freeway near the 2 Freeway, according to the Los Angles Fire Department.

No structures were threatened. Traffic was routed away from area as firefighters extinguished the blaze.