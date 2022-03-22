Eagle Rock -- Stop by Glenn Laird’s classroom at Eagle Rock High and it appears that his students are simply being trained to silkscreen t-shirts. However, there is more to it.

Students learn how to create, produce and eventually sell a custom design and product for a client.

“You figure out what you need to do to go from branding to final product,” said Laird, a graphics design and production teacher.

Laird’s graphic design classes are part of L.A. Unified’s Career Technical Education program, or what was once known as vocational education.

Vocational Ed vs Career Technical Education

Traditionally, shop classes and other vocational courses were for young people who weren't college bound. Today, this form of hands-on education is much different.

Students are encouraged to aim high and pursue a college degree. “It’s career and college,” said Esther Soliman, head of LAUSD’s Career Technical Education or CTE programs.

Many of these careers don't require a bachelors or graduate degree, Soliman said. But in most cases, a minimum of two years of college and additional training is expected.

CTE helps students explore career interests, identify a career goal and plot a path toward it, she said. Students are also taught job-hunting basics, such as drafting a resume and cover letter and handling interviews.

In addition, CTE helps students develop skills in demand across many different fields, Laird said.

“They are looking for people who have good work ethic, who show up on time and are team players willing to work in a group and work in cooperation,” Laird said.

LAUSD offers courses in 15 industry fields and 52 career pathways that vary from campus to campus, Soliman said.

Some examples:

• In addition to graphic design, Eagle Rock High courses include engineering, horticulture and video production. Those entering the labor force today will switch careers multiple times, Laird said at Eagle Rock High. CTE, he said, may help navigate those changes.

• Lincoln High in Lincoln Heights partnered with Union Bank to set up a branch on campus and offer internships to gain teller experience. Business and finance teacher Griselda Velazquez said the program helped students define a career path. The internships become more appealing to students after they learn about budgeting, opening a bank account, credit and student loans.

Internships have led students to pursue finance careers, with some returning to Union Bank after graduation, she said. A few became part-time bank tellers while attending college.

• Garfield High School in East L.A. teaches auto mechanics, sports medicine, and graphics. Graphics design teacher Carlos Alvarez says companies provide feedback about what skills are in demand and offer internships.

While Alvarez encourages students to attend college, he explains how skills like graphics design can come in handy.

“You want to go to college, and life happens. If that happens, you have a skill,” Alvarez said.