Lugging a bag of groceries across the patio of an Eagle Rock religious center, I smile at the men seated at a nearby picnic table, their faces deeply lined and kind. As I set down the bag, we exchange pleasantries; then, I examine the pantry shelves and open the refrigerator door.
I arrange boxes of pasta and jars of marinara on the shelves, then place bottles of water in the fridge. I snap some photos, scan the QR code on the pantry door and upload comments. These live updates help LA Community Fridge (LACF) organizers know what’s in stock in this refrigerator.
LACF is a network of people establishing, maintaining and stocking refrigerators and food pantries across Los Angeles, including several Eastside locations. Many contribute to the effort, from casual food donors like me to organizers who oversee and manage the process.
At these community locations, food and beverages are available to anyone. No proof of need, income or disability is required. LA County estimates that 1 out of every 5 residents faces some level of food insecurity. With soaring food prices, the value of these open-to-all refrigerators and food pantries soars.
Through a Zoom workshop for new volunteers, I learned there are many ways to contribute. Volunteers are needed to repair and maintain fridges, use graphic design or marketing skills to get the word out, donate a refrigerator, translate flyers/workshops, and use other technical skills.
People can simply drop off donations as I do or can be like Silver Lake volunteer Joseph Lee. He picks up food from Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake and delivers it to fridges in Echo Park, Glassell Park and Eagle Rock.
“I get to help the town I grew up in,” he says.
I’m like Joseph; I donate because I want to contribute to the community, which has been so good to my family and me.
What You Need To Know
•Fridge locations include Eagle Rock, East Hollywood, Echo Park, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Hollywood, Los Feliz and Silver Lake. For exact locations, click or tap here.
•Which fridges need the most help? The Eagle Rock, Glassell Park, and El Sereno.
•LACF asks volunteers to wear masks, gloves and/or use hand sanitizer to clean/stock a fridge. Bring disinfectant spray, paper towels and a trash bag to clean.
• You can donate fresh fruit and produce, canned and boxed food, milk, meat, eggs, bread and frozen foods. Also needed are disappears, baby food, shopping bags, beverages and hand sanitizer.
