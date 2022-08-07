JosephLee LA Community Fridge in Eagle Rock

Lugging a bag of groceries across the patio of an Eagle Rock religious center, I smile at the men seated at a nearby picnic table, their faces deeply lined and kind. As I set down the bag, we exchange pleasantries; then, I examine the pantry shelves and open the refrigerator door.

I arrange boxes of pasta and jars of marinara on the shelves, then place bottles of water in the fridge. I snap some photos, scan the QR code on the pantry door and upload comments. These live updates help LA Community Fridge (LACF) organizers know what’s in stock in this refrigerator.

Sunday Digest Logo

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments