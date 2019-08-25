Eagle Rock -- Firefighters are battling a grass and brush fire that broke out this afternoon near the junction of the 2 and 134 freeways.

The L.A. Fire Department said the blaze, which was initially reported shortly after 4 pm, had jumped to the north side of the 134 Freeway and into Glendale, where officials have ordered an evacuation of the Glenoaks Canyon area. No evacuations are taking place in Eagle Rock.

Freeway Closures All lanes CLOSED until further notice: Eastbound 134 Fwy at 2 Fwy

Westbound 134 Fwy at Figueroa St.

Eastbound and Westbound 134 Fwy connectors to 2 Fwy.

Northbound 2 Fwy at Colorado Bl.

Southbound 2 Fwy at Mountain St.

St. Angeles Crest Hwy at 210 FWY per CHP

Westbound 210 Fwy at 134 Fwy Source: Caltrans @ 6:42 PM

The L.A. and Glendale fire departments were deploying more resources as the fire was slowing advancing in the direction of homes.

The fire has consumed about 20 to 25 acres of grass and brush, the L.A. Fire Department estimated at 6:30 pm. "Firefighters continue to make progress on the fire with no structures damaged and no injuries reported," said LAFD in an update.

At least 3 LAFD helicopters are now making continuous water drops.

Traffic was jammed on the 2 and 134 freeways as numerous lanes were closed.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away, including from the stands at Dodger Stadium.

Fire season in LA. Could feel the heat through the windshields. Stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/kJoflZozSr — TZE CHUN (@thetzechun) August 26, 2019

