Eagle Rock - Public help is being sought to find a portable generator unit valued at $50,000 that was stolen from QueensCare Health Center's Eagle Rock storage facility.

The generator, stolen Tuesday night, was being used for the nonprofit health center's Mobile Dental Care Unit, which is currently assigned to White Memorial Medical Center to treat non-COVID-19 patients.

"We're saddened to see that one of our vital power generators was stolen and taken out of service from its current mission," said Donna Anderson, QueensCare's Mobile Programs manager. "We're asking the public to provide any information they may have to the Los Angeles Police Department, who are currently investigating this theft."

QueensCare's Mobile Programs in normal years provide free dental and vision services to more than 30 Los Angeles Unified School District schools. In the last fiscal year, the program conducted nearly 10,000 dental procedures and provided glasses to more than 1,500 children free of charge.

For more information on QueensCare and their mobile programs, visit queenscare.org or call 323-669-4302. Anyone with information on the theft was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.