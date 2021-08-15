Eagle Rock -- A homeless man was in critical condition Saturday night after being shot by two suspects in what police describe as a gang-related shooting.

The shooting took place at about 9:35 p.m. near York Boulevard and Avenue 45, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez. Two suspects, described as male Latinos in their 30s, got out of a vehicle, approached the victim and opened fire, striking him.

The victim, a Latino in his 40s, walked to a nearby fire station for help, police said.

He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, Lopez said.

The suspects fled in their vehicle in an unknown direction