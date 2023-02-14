Eagle Rock -- After moving to Los Angeles from the Bay Area, Tracy Ann reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Kelley, nearly forty years later, each of their first marriages having faltered. “We're the ones that should have stayed together all along,” she said. “But, you know, life takes you in directions.”
The couple has always shared a passion for music, but culinary creations became their next creative outlet. Together, they started KnowRealityPies, doing baking for pop-ups and small events before moving into the small brick-and-mortar Eagle Rock location they have today.
Ann’s mother was a baker, making pies for Ann and her four siblings. When her mother received a cancer diagnosis, Ann made it a point to learn everything she could about her mother’s recipes. When she took a few years off after working 27 years as a paralegal to care for her son’s chronic asthma, Ann began watching every type of cooking and baking show. These humble beginnings snowballed into baking pies for restaurants and teaching baking classes in the Bay Area before opening the shop with Kelley in Eagle Rock.
KnowRealityPies is the only eight-time award winner of KCRW’s Good Food Pie Contest and has been celebrated by the likes of Thrillist and restauranteur David Chang. While most pie shops keep a consistent selection of flavors, Ann is “always experimenting.” She said she has a network of fellow piemakers and food writers that help her workshop ideas, and different tastes around her inspire her. She devised her award-winning triple berry cabernet flavor with a winery near her in the Bay Area and the salted caramel mango rum flavor from a cake competitor at the KCRW competition.
Despite pandemic challenges, Ann says their following is bigger than ever, and they hope to expand their space soon. They make small batches and hope to be able to offer more of their pies, which sell out quickly.
And how did the name of their business come about? It’s an ode to her husband’s music — and their relationship. “When we reconnected, he was tasting the pie and said that people don’t know what real pie is, that [I] should call it Know Reality Pie,” she said. “And the name just stuck. It’s a combination of both of us.”
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Tried to go here 3 times to buy a pie or a slice of pie during business hours and twice there was a sign on the door saying be back soon, but they didn't come back at all. The other time the door was locked. Best to call first maybe?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.