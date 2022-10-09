For many, October means displaying pumpkins, prepping for autumn cool and buying Halloween snacks – and avoid eating Halloween snacks.
But for us Reptile Parents, who have been enjoying our desert tortoises marching around our yards for the past six months, we are wringing our hands and wondering:
Are they ready? Is it time? Where’s the Brumation (aka hibernation) Box?
After all, this cooler season is when tortoises close their eyes for their annual brumation, a fancy word that describes this sluggy inactivity that happens to reptiles. Think of brumation as the cold-blooded version of mammal hibernation.
Katherine Pakradouni of Los Feliz knows when her 13-year-old Puck is ready for his big sleep because “he stops coming out of his burrow,” she says. “I start withholding food during this time so there isn’t food fermenting in his gut.”
In our Eagle Rock backyard, cooler weather also keeps our 42-year-old Rotundo hunkered down in his burrow. His food goes untouched, including his favorite tunas, aka cactus fruit.
Caleb Powell and family welcomed 27-year-old Alfalfa into their hilly Eagle Rock backyard earlier this year; this first hibernation is a cause for excitement and nervousness. Powell reports Alfalfa is still active with a decent appetite. “We are just waiting and watching,” he says. “We really don’t know what to expect.”
In the wild, when tortoises settle down for winter, they dig deeper underground to keep as cold and dry as possible. But for torts raised in human environments in the LA area, they often get “stored” in giant cardboard boxes to simulate a dark, cool, burrow-like location.
Pakradouni secures Puck in a box that’s placed in her basement. He’s checked regularly for nosy predators. Powell – who adopted Alfalfa from a rescue – has been instructed to use a plastic storage bin, Alfalfa’s preferred container. He’ll probably be kept under the house.
Our Rotundo is well-accustomed to brumating in a cardboard box, surrounded by newspapers and “stored” in a corner of the garage/office where I work. I also check up on him regularly (“Is he still breathing??”), but when I’m typing away, I often hear a scuffling and crunching of paper as Rotundo moves into a more comfortable position.
And then, if I’m lucky, I’ll hear a noise that I can only describe as a contented reptile sigh.
Good sleep to desert tortoises everywhere; see all you shelled-wonders in the spring.
