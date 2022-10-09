A desert tortoise packed in a cardboard box for brumation

For many, October means displaying pumpkins, prepping for autumn cool and buying Halloween snacks – and avoid eating Halloween snacks.

But for us Reptile Parents, who have been enjoying our desert tortoises marching around our yards for the past six months, we are wringing our hands and wondering:

Desert tortoise surrounded by springtime greenery

As he slumbers, does  Rotundo dreams of springtime with a backyard full of clover and miner's lettuce.
A desert tortoises named Rotundo biting a plant
