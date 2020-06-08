Eagle Rock -- It took firefighters about an hour early this morning to put out flames in an acre of vegetation, authorities said.
The fire was reported at 2:39 a.m. in the 4700 block of North Townsend Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. Winds were 10 mph, she said.
By 3:30 a.m., progress was sufficient to release aircraft that had made water drops, Stewart said.
Firefighters cleared vegetation around the blaze and put it out at 3:41 a.m., she said. Firefighters planned to remain on the scene for several hours making sure all hot spots were out.
No injuries were reported, Stewart said.
The fire broke out as high winds and low humidity have raised the risk of brush and wildfires, according to the National Weather Service.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.