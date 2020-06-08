Eagle Rock -- It took firefighters about an hour early this morning to put out flames in an acre of vegetation, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 2:39 a.m. in the 4700 block of North Townsend Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. Winds were 10 mph, she said.

By 3:30 a.m., progress was sufficient to release aircraft that had made water drops, Stewart said.

Firefighters cleared vegetation around the blaze and put it out at 3:41 a.m., she said. Firefighters planned to remain on the scene for several hours making sure all hot spots were out.

No injuries were reported, Stewart said.

The fire broke out as high winds and low humidity have raised the risk of brush and wildfires, according to the National Weather Service.