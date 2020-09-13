Eagle Rock -- The LAPD is looking for the man who held up the Trader Joe's during an armed robbery last week.
The suspect with a handgun walked into the Trader Joe's in the 1500 block of Colorado Boulevard at about 8:30 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 9 and "threatened multiple employees with the handgun and demanded money from registers," according to an internal Crime Alert provided to The Eastsider.
The suspect fled the store with cash and headed eastbound on Colorado, said the alert.
The suspect is described as a Black male, 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, pants and black-white-and-red Air Jordan "Why Not?" basketball shoes.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the LAPD Northeast Robbery Division or Watch Commander at (323) 561-3211.
