Eagle Rock: A lawsuit has been filed over approval of a controversial dedicated bus line on Colorado Boulevard.
The complaint says, among other things, that the Metro Board of directors violated the state’s open meeting law by failing to follow proper procedures before holding a public meeting on April 28 by teleconference instead of in person. At that meeting, the transit agency’s board approved the rapid-transit bus line between North Hollywood and Pasadena, which would pass through Eagle Rock.
One of the people who said they were not notified is the lead petitioner of the case, Robert L. Warnock, Jr., in the case of Robert L. Warnock Jr., et al, vs. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors.
The dedicated bus lanes were controversial because they leaves only one lane in each direction for other traffic along a stretch of Colorado Boulevard.
The lawsuit has a court hearing scheduled for July 25, 2023. The dedicated bus line has been scheduled to open by 2024. A Metro spokesperson said it is premature to speculate whether the lawsuit might delay the project.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
That project is blatently designed to interfere as much as possible with cars -- and for mindless reasons. There is no problem with global warming from cars, cars are already in the middle of changing over to non-polluting, so they will have no impact. We are promised that all electric will be produced without pollution too. So, where is the problem for global warming?
The issue is really that the proponents of such things have blinders on and are mindlessly following a plan from the 1990s, before non-polluting cars existed, they were mere dreams then. The plan is now an anachronism. Yet, in this mindless effort to villianize and block cars, the side effect is that the gasoline cars remaining on the road will be sitting in slow or bumper-to-bumper traffic, yes, spewing more carbon than they woud have. That is, this plan is producing the opposite of the goal, it is advancing global warming!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.