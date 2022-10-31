Colorado boulevard brt video

A screen shot from a Metro video of  Colorado Boulevard with dedicated bus lanes.

Eagle Rock: A lawsuit has been filed over approval of a controversial dedicated bus line on Colorado Boulevard.

The complaint says, among other things, that the Metro Board of directors violated the state’s open meeting law by failing to follow proper procedures before holding a public meeting on April 28 by teleconference instead of in person. At that meeting, the transit agency’s board approved the rapid-transit bus line between North Hollywood and Pasadena, which would pass through Eagle Rock.

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Load comments