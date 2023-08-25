Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 10,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
With WGA and SAG strikes continuing to shut down production work for the film industry, prop-maker Greg Gilday of Eagle Rock is organizing a Garage Sale & Flea Market this Sunday.
Hollywood film crews will be selling off memorabilia and personal belongings for some much-needed cash.
“Toys, antiques, vintage wares, and clothing,” said the IATSE Local 44 member, listing the items that are coming up for sale. “Comic books, and film and TV on-screen items from a few notable Hollywood prop houses that are looking to downsize amid this crisis.”
Times have been tough for the five-year industry veteran, who hasn’t worked since April. He’s already been selling off his own items, such as his old motorcycles, baseball cards and comics. Before the strikes, he’d accumulated countless credits, such as Netflix's "Hollywood," “Westworld,” “Tenet,” and “The Mandalorian.”
Now, he’s living on credit, and his parents insist on sending him money.
“I didn't have the heart to tell them their generosity wouldn't last a few weeks,” he said. “I’m months away from being 50 years old, and a month of unemployment pays the same as almost two days of ‘full boats’ (12-hour days) on set. It's ... problematic.”
