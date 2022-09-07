Figueroa and La Loma map

Eagle Rock --  A man suspected of holding a woman hostage in a car during a domestic dispute was arrested Tuesday evening after a nearly three-hour standoff.

Police were originally called to the 1900 block of Poppy Peak Drive at 4:35 p.m. regarding a man with a gun, said LAPD spokesman Tony Im.

