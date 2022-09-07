Eagle Rock -- A man suspected of holding a woman hostage in a car during a domestic dispute was arrested Tuesday evening after a nearly three-hour standoff.
Police were originally called to the 1900 block of Poppy Peak Drive at 4:35 p.m. regarding a man with a gun, said LAPD spokesman Tony Im.
Police said witnesses saw a man and a woman inside the car and the man drove away before officers responded to the scene. Officers eventually found the car at Loma Linda Road and Figueroa Street near the Vons shopping center, with both parties inside the car.
A crisis negotiating team was called and during negotiations the man allowed the woman to leave the vehicle, Im said. The man surrendered to police at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Police said no one was injured during the negotiations. Officers recovered a gun at the site of the original call on Poppy Street.
