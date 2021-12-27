Broadway and Eagle Dale map

Eagle Rock -- A man who was allegedly in possession of a knife was shot by the LAPD on Sunday night and died at a hospital, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of West Broadway, according to a tweet by the Los Angeles Police Department. Videos posted on the Citizen app showed paramedics and police gathered at the Chevron gas station at Broadway and Eagle Dale, just west of the 2 Freeway near the City of Glendale.

Officers were called to the scene by firefighters requesting backup regarding a man armed with a knife, police said.

Police tweeted: "The man did not follow ofcrs commands & while holding the knife continued to approach an ofcr; resulting in an Officer- Involved Shooting. The man was struck by gunfire & taken to a hospital where he died."

The knife was recovered by detectives, police said.

LAPD spokeswoman Meghan Aguilar told KTLA that the man was bleeding when he approached officers with a 9-inch buthcer knife.

