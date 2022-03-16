Eagle Rock -- A 28-year-old man charged with arson and other counts stemming from an August 2019 brush fire that burned 45 acres and forced the closure of two freeways was granted a mental health diversion program today that could eventually result in the dismissal of the case.

Daniel Michael Nogueira was charged last March with one felony count each of use of a destructive device and explosive to injure or destroy and arson of a structure or forest. He also faced two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon involving a "firework mortar" involving two alleged victims, according to the criminal complaint.

It took firefighters two days to fully contain the wildfire near the junction of 2 and 134 freeways. The fire started near a homeless encampment, where two people suffered minor injuries, and a firefighter was hurt while fighting the blaze, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.

Nogueira -- who lived in Eagle Rock at the time of the fire -- is the son of Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce President Michael Nogueira. He was arrested by LAPD detectives less than a week after the Aug. 25, 2019, blaze, authorities said.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson told Superior Court Judge Kerry White that his client has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and the prosecution objected to the request for the diversion program, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"I'm very pleased with the court's decision as it will allow Mr. Nogueira the opportunity to get the help he clearly needs," Jackson said in a statement after the hearing.

The terms of the diversion program are set to be detailed at a May 13 hearing.

Nogueira could have faced up to 10 years and four months in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office