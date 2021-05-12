Eastside 911 Crime collage placeholder

Eagle Rock -- A Huntington Park man pleaded guilty today to carrying out more than a dozen robberies of Trader Joe's stores during a four-month crime spree last year throughout the Southland - including a location in Eagle Rock.

Gregory Johnson, 43, admitted federal counts of interference of commerce by robbery and using a firearm in a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Johnson faces between seven years and life in federal prison, with sentencing set for Aug. 2.

The defendant admitted that from last Aug. 28 to Dec. 4, he robbed Trader Joe's stores in Eagle Rock, Sherman Oaks, Chatsworth, Pasadena, Culver City, Rancho Palos Verdes, Agoura Hills, Brea, Santa Ana, Tustin and Chino Hills, and attempted to rob locations in Simi Valley and Corona.

During many of the robberies, Johnson brandished a handgun. On two occasions, he robbed stores in Rancho Palos Verdes and Brea, and returned weeks later to rob them again.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

Eagle Rock Trader Joe's robbed in September

Johnson walked into the Eagle Rock Trader Joe's in the 1500 block of Colorado Boulevard at about 8:30 pm on Sept. 9 and "threatened multiple employees with the handgun and demanded money from registers," according to a police crime alert. He fled the store with cash. 

Johnson and his son, Gregory E. Johnson, were arrested following the Chino Hills robbery on Dec. 4, after a witness gave authorities a description of their getaway vehicle and license plate.

The younger Johnson pleaded guilty to participating in the Chino Hills and Chatsworth robberies. He faces up to 40 years in prison when he's sentenced July 12 in downtown Los Angeles.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments