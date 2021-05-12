Eagle Rock -- A Huntington Park man pleaded guilty today to carrying out more than a dozen robberies of Trader Joe's stores during a four-month crime spree last year throughout the Southland - including a location in Eagle Rock.
Gregory Johnson, 43, admitted federal counts of interference of commerce by robbery and using a firearm in a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Johnson faces between seven years and life in federal prison, with sentencing set for Aug. 2.
The defendant admitted that from last Aug. 28 to Dec. 4, he robbed Trader Joe's stores in Eagle Rock, Sherman Oaks, Chatsworth, Pasadena, Culver City, Rancho Palos Verdes, Agoura Hills, Brea, Santa Ana, Tustin and Chino Hills, and attempted to rob locations in Simi Valley and Corona.
During many of the robberies, Johnson brandished a handgun. On two occasions, he robbed stores in Rancho Palos Verdes and Brea, and returned weeks later to rob them again.
Eagle Rock Trader Joe's robbed in September
Johnson walked into the Eagle Rock Trader Joe's in the 1500 block of Colorado Boulevard at about 8:30 pm on Sept. 9 and "threatened multiple employees with the handgun and demanded money from registers," according to a police crime alert. He fled the store with cash.
Johnson and his son, Gregory E. Johnson, were arrested following the Chino Hills robbery on Dec. 4, after a witness gave authorities a description of their getaway vehicle and license plate.
The younger Johnson pleaded guilty to participating in the Chino Hills and Chatsworth robberies. He faces up to 40 years in prison when he's sentenced July 12 in downtown Los Angeles.
