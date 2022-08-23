Eagle Rock High sign

Eagle Rock -- Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School students returned to classes last week on a campus where COVID-19 restrictions and rules have been loosened.

Masks are strongly recommended but not mandatory. Gone are the daily checks required before stepping onto campus.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

Load comments