Masks are strongly recommended but not mandatory. Gone are the daily checks required before stepping onto campus.
But students and staff continue the process of healing from the emotional wounds and trauma suffered during the pandemic.
“It’s not as big of a concern, but it’s still a concern,” said Principal Derek Steinorth, referring to COVID.
Recovering From Trauma
Relaxing some of the protocols gives teachers and school administrators a chance to work on other issues with students, Steinnorth said. An area that educators and others are working on is assisting students in recovering from the emotional wounds linked to COVID.
The trauma could result from experiencing the death - or more than one death - of a family member or other loved one; the stress that came as students watched parents struggle with financial responsibilities, including making rent payments and buying groceries. Switching from in-person classes to distance learning was also hard for many students.
“Kids are definitely still recovering. I think adults are still recovering,” Steinorth said.
Expressing Feelings
To help students heal from their emotional wounds, classes incorporate activities to recover from the trauma. In one design class, students participate in community circles where they can express their feelings and learn how to deal with them, he said.
As students heal, the sessions will move in a direction that will assist their personal development, Steinorth said.
As conditions change, so must the response at Eagle Rock and other campuses.
“We are in a new place right now,” said Smita Malhotra, medical director of the LAUSD, said during a recent press conference. “We have to adjust to the changing conditions of the virus.”
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer.
