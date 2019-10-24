Eagle Rock -- Metro has broadened the scope of a "bus rapid transit" line study after meeting with intense opposition to bus-only lanes on Colorado Boulevard.
The Colorado Boulevard option is not being abandoned by the county transportation agency. Instead, a preliminary environmental impact report will now also look at the ramifications of establishing a so-called BRT line between Pasadena and North Hollywood on the 134 Freeway through Eagle Rock. It's an option that many opponents to the Colorado Boulevard route has preferred.
The establishment of bus-only lanes on Colorado was a key element of a BRT route favored by Metro transportation planners. It was to be the only option to be studied in the environmental impact report.
But that strategy triggered opposition from some Eagle Rock residents and business owners and resulted in some heated public meetings and online exchanges. The agency said it received more than 2,500 comments to its plan during a 60-day period over the summer.
Metro planners and many transportation activists said the 18-mile BRT route that included Colorado Boulevard would result in the highest ridership of the line, which is designed to make it easier for riders to connect between the Gold Line in Pasadena and the Metro Red Line in North Hollywood.
But many residents worried about what impact bus-only lanes on Colorado Boulevard would have on existing traffic, parking and businesses along the neighborhood's main commercial corridors.
Other said that Metro had not fully vetted the option with residents, who note that Pasadena's mayor was able to have BRT lanes dropped from a section of Colorado in that city.
A preliminary version of the environmental impact report -- which will be weighed by officials in selecting a final route -- is expected to be released by next spring for further public comment and review.
The the preliminary impact report is anticipated to be released in Spring 2020 for public review and comment. Metro will host another series of workshops to gather more feedback from the public and offer a closer look at the options being considered.
The $267 million project is expected to be in operation in 2024.
