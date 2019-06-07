Mid-Century Mt. Washington Fixer

1025 Oban Drive | Mount Washington
Are you looking for sweat equity and a great renovation project? This 1960s Mid-Century fixer, within coveted Mt. Washington, could be yours and customized for modern living.
The layout is desirable – 3 ample bedrooms and 2 baths easily divide the private space against a larger entertaining area.
A stone fireplace in the living room, teal-colored kitchen tile, and an L-shaped backyard flanked by a cement block wall will remind you of yesteryear.
The home, last on market 20+ years ago, needs your creative eye for design and TLC.
Additionally, the home is perfectly located within the Mt. Washington Elementary School District.
