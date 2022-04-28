Eagle Rock -- Metro's Board of Directors today approved creating a rapid bus line that will create dedicated bus lanes along a section of Colorado Boulevard but leave only one lane in each direction for other traffic.

The 18-mile North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit line, which will pass through Eagle Rock on Colorado, is scheduled to open by 2024. It will travel on dedicated bus lanes from the North Hollywood Metro Station to Pasadena City College.

"This is an important milestone in Metro's efforts to improve mobility for those that need it the most," said Metro Board Chair and Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. This BRT will help ensure that buses are on time and get riders to their destinations faster than ever before by providing a dedicated right of way."

Putting Colorado Boulevard on a so-called road diet to make room for the new bus line has been the subject of heated community meetings over the years.

The line was supported by Streets For All, an organization that seeks to help transform Los Angeles into a more transit- and pedestrian-friendly city. Streets For All urged its supporters to call into the Metro meeting Thursday to advocate for the project's approval.

Many officials who had opposed or expressed reservations about the project, including Councilman Kevin de Leon, eventually switched gears to back the plan. The Boulevard Sentinel explores the controversial issue

Some Eagle Rock residents and business owners, organized under the name "Save Eagle Rock Community," opposed the project, claiming it would impede emergency response times and emergency vehicle access in the area. But Metro said fire trucks would be able to use the bus-only lanes.

Metro said the BRT will provide faster and more reliable service than normal bus lines, reduce the number of vehicles on the road and improve county residents' access to jobs, education and other frequently visited areas. It will provide the same benefits as light rail, according to Metro, but with a lower cost and quicker build time.

The $267 million project is funded by Measure M, a sales tax measure that Los Angeles County voters approved in 2016. Funding also came from Senate Bill 1 gas tax and vehicle fees.