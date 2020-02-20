Eagle Rock -- It's been almost six months since the twin brothers who owned The Capri, which once received a Kitchen Nightmares makeover by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, closed the longtime pizzeria and Italian restaurant.
Now a new pair of owners connected to the High Hat nightclub and The Hermosillo bar in Highland Park plan to build out a bar area and serve a full line of alcohol as part of a new Eagle Rock Boulevard restaurant known as Capri Club, according to filings with the planning department and the neighborhood council
Ice Cold Hospitality LLC, which is controlled by Robert Fleming and Scotty Cantino, has applied for city permission to serve a full line of alcoholic beverages as part of a 38-seat restaurant that would be open from 10 am to 2 am.
Meanwhile, there are plans to add bar seating and other improvements to the space, according to pending city building permits.
Club Capri owners intend to run a "casual diner with simple, fresh-cooked food" and a design inspired by "American-Italian diners from the 1960s and 70s," according a statement submitted to the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council by a consultant to the new owners.
Brothers Jeff and Jim Thiel were the last owners of the Capri before announcing its closure last September.
The Capri opened in the early 1960s before its original owner sold it to the Theil's parents about twenty years ago. After their parents retired, the twins took charge, appearing in a 2011 episode of Kitchen Nightmares.
