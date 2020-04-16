Eagle Rock -- A group of neighborhood activists and organizations banded together recently to collect and distribute food to families and seniors during the pandemic.

The three food giveaways was definitely a grassroots group effort:

• The Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce assisted a Neighborhood Watch Captain with the purchase of large bulk items of fresh fruit,vegetables. meat items , bread and various staples.

• Caroline Aguirre coordinated food purchases and reached out to local schools and churches to identify families and those in need, and then organized pickup times.

• John Neese, owner of Galco's Market, provided his walk-in freezer area for the storage of the meat items and his cold room to store the fruits and vegetables.

• The manager of the Super A market located on York Boulevard made the purchase of large quantities of staples items readily available for pick up.

• The office of Councilmember Jose Huizar contributed $1,000 to the effort.

During the most recent giveaway on Tuesday, more volunteers gathered in the parking lot behind the old Eagle Rock City Hall to sort and pack hundreds of pounds of fresh produce, meats and other grocery store staples, said organizers.

Families drove up to the pick up the food. Meanwhile LAPD officer Fernando Ochoa, who grew up in Northeast L.A., delivered food to four seniors households.

In total of the three food giveaway events provided a weeks worth of food to about 70 Northeast Los Angeles.