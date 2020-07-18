Eagle Rock - All instruction at Occidental College for the upcoming fall semester will be remote, reversing plans from last month to include at least some instruction in the classroom. With few exceptions, students will not return to campus.
The college will also not be housing the first-year students.
“The latest data show that the pandemic is surging nationally. In Los Angeles County the number of positive cases is steadily rising, with half of new cases now being among people aged 18-40,” said the college’s president, Harry J. Elam Jr., in a statement on the college’s website.
Instructors are readapting courses for online, supported by specialists in the Library/Center for Digital Liberal Arts, the Center for Teaching Excellence, Information Technology Services (ITS) staff, and the Summer Pedagogy Group, Elam said.
Some academic departments will also shift their focus to areas that can be developed remotely. The chemistry department plans to use more analytical, computational and data interpretation exercises, Elam stated. The Theater Department - which won’t be able to have live mainstage productions - plans to virtually rehearse and produce live-streamed plays.
Classes begin August 24.
