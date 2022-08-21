Occidental College sign

Eagle Rock -- You can’t just decorate your dormitory room any old way at Occidental College.

As students return to classes this year, the Eagle Rock school has issued its annual fall guide for moving into the dorms. Among other rules: No personal air conditioners. The electrical capacity in the buildings can't handle it. But students can bring fans and evaporative coolers. 

