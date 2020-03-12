Eagle Rock -- Occidental College today informed students and staff to take another week of spring break and prepare for online instruction when they return as the liberal arts college responds to the coronavirus.

Spring break will be extended through March 20 and online classes will begin Monday, March 23 "likely for the duration of the semester," President Jonathan Veitch said in an update to the school.

Students who lived on campus are also being encouraged to remain at home. Students now on campus are being asked to leave residence halls by Friday, March 20 if possible.

The college will remain open despite the end of in-classroom instruction.

"We don’t take this step lightly." said Veitch "We know this will be disruptive and disappointing to many of you."

Sophomore Emilio Pardi, who is back home in New York for spring break, said he was not looking forward to flying back to Los Angeles.

"Over the past several days, I have witnessed many of my friend's colleges close, I have heard about struggles returning to the States, and I have grown increasingly wary of domestic travel," the economics major said in an email. "My initial reaction to the college’s announcement was relief and a sense of security."

Pardi said the shift to online learning will prove difficult, especially for those students taking classes with lab requirements, seminars, and lecture heavy instruction

"Certain teachers have already reached out about their plans for virtual teaching and non-synchronous participation which is very reassuring," he said.