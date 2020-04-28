Eagle Rock -- Occidental College had been planning for months to hold its first online fundraising drive to celebrate the school's 133rd birthday on April 20.
But the focus of the first-ever Day For Oxy online giving drive shifted in light of the pandemic, which forced Occidental like schools across the country to suspend in-classroom learning.
Instead, the fundraiser was devoted to raising funds to meet the immediate needs of students, more than 70% of whom receive some kind of financial aid, said college spokesman Jim Tranquada.
The result: In 36 hours, the Day For Oxy raised $1,342,189 from alumni, parents, faculty and staff — five times the original goal. "The results far exceeded expectations," Tranquada said.
Most of the money will go directly to support students, particularly in the form of financial aid. About $187,000 of the funds will also be used for specific athletic programs, and $28,000 to support a delayed in-person commencement celebration next year for the Class of 2020.
"We’re in the process in the process of setting up a Student Emergency Fund with some of these gifts as well as funds we expect to receive through the federal CARES Act," Tranquada said.
