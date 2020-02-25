Eagle Rock -- Social media postings by family and friends mourned the death of an Occidental College sophomore a few days after he was found unconscious in his dorm room.
It's the second death of an Occidental College student this year.
The college announced last week that the student's family had planned to remove him from life support systems after he was found unconscious in his residence hall room on the evening of Feb. 16 and taken to a hospital, said Occidental spokesman Jim Tranquada.
Photos of a memorial ceremony on campus circulated on Instagram this week.
"This is a tragic and heartbreaking loss for the Occidental community," said Tranquada. "We convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, his friends and everyone who knew him."
Information from the college's athletics website said the student was a native of Atlanta who was majoring in political science.
A spokeswoman for the L.A. County coroner said a man in his 20s who was found unresponsive on campus on Feb. 16 was pronounced dead on Feb. 20. The college said the student had attempted to take his own life, but the coroner had no immediate information about the cause of death.
In January, the college announced the death of a first-year student, Marahyah Ilah Richardson, who died at a hospital after being found in medical distress in a campus residence. The cause of death remains under investigation, according to the county coroner website.
