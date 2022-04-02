Eagle Rock - A student at Occidental College has won $24,698 on “Wheel of Fortune,” the college reported. Caleb Reyes - who graduates this year with a degree in kinesiology - taped his winning episode on March 3, but had to wait until it broadcast before his classmates found out he won.
His winning phrases included “Living on Campus,” “Career Center” and “Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim.”
But he didn’t manage to win the bonus round with “Going Home.”
