New Clockshop Executive Director

New Clockshop Executive Director Sue Bell Yank with founder Julia Meltzer.

 Photo courtesy Clockshop.

Eagle Rock - A student at Occidental College has won $24,698 on “Wheel of Fortune,” the college reported. Caleb Reyes - who graduates this year with a degree in kinesiology - taped his winning episode on March 3, but had to wait until it broadcast before his classmates found out he won.

His winning phrases included “Living on Campus,” “Career Center” and “Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim.”

But he didn’t manage to win the bonus round with “Going Home.”

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Load comments