4800 York

Google Maps

Eagle Rock -- An argument between a security guard and two suspects outside a marijuana store turned into a deadly gunfight, leaving one suspect dead and the guard in critical condition, said the LAPD.

The 30-year-old security guard outside the Green Earth Collective at York Boulevard and Campus Road was assaulted by the suspects before one of the suspects and the guard exchanged gunfire at about 4:40 pm, according to police spokespersons.

One suspect was pronounced dead a hospital and the guard was in critical but stable condition, said Jeff Lee with LAPD Media Relations.

A second suspect was injured but was in stable condition. ABC7 said the second suspect taken into custody.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

It's not clear what the guard and suspects were arguing about or whether the suspects were attempting to enter the store.

York Boulevard was closed to traffic near the scene of the shooting well into the evening as police conducted their investigation.

One Twitter post showed two people lying on the street outside the dispensary.

This story was updated @ 7:43 am on Friday, June 18.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments