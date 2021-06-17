Eagle Rock -- An argument between a security guard and two suspects outside a marijuana store turned into a deadly gunfight, leaving one suspect dead and the guard in critical condition, said the LAPD.

The 30-year-old security guard outside the Green Earth Collective at York Boulevard and Campus Road was assaulted by the suspects before one of the suspects and the guard exchanged gunfire at about 4:40 pm, according to police spokespersons.

One suspect was pronounced dead a hospital and the guard was in critical but stable condition, said Jeff Lee with LAPD Media Relations.

A second suspect was injured but was in stable condition. ABC7 said the second suspect taken into custody.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It's not clear what the guard and suspects were arguing about or whether the suspects were attempting to enter the store.

York Boulevard was closed to traffic near the scene of the shooting well into the evening as police conducted their investigation.

One Twitter post showed two people lying on the street outside the dispensary.

This story was updated @ 7:43 am on Friday, June 18.

Shooting near a dispensary in Eagle Rock. Happened along York Bl. near Campus Rd. LAPD on scene investigating. Awaiting updates regarding victims. pic.twitter.com/r83nSEmNU7 — Kandiss Crone (@KandissCroneTV) June 18, 2021