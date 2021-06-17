4800 York

Eagle Rock -- An argument between a security guard and two suspects at a marijuana dispensary turned into a deadly shooting, leaving one suspect dead and the guard in critical condition, said the LAPD.

The second suspect was injured but was in stable condition, said LAPD spokesman William Cooper. ABC7 said the second suspect taken into custody.

Details of the shooting are still unclear and all information remains preliminary and subject to change.

Police were called to the 4800 block of York Boulevard on the border of Eagle Rock and Highland Park at 4:40 pm, said Cooper.

Social media posts said the shooting took place at York and Campus Road near a dispensary.  One Twitter post showed two people lying on the street outside the dispensary.

York Boulevard was closed to traffic near the scene of the shooting.

This story was updated @ 9:20 pm

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

Publisher

