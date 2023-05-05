HIGHLAND PARK/EAGLE ROCK
A puzzling installation on an empty hill alongside Townsend Avenue has been causing a lot of head-turning for locals who often drive the familiar shortcut between Highland Park and Eagle Rock.
Giant cutouts of birds? Parrot statue in a covered structure? Where did it come from? What’s it all about? Should I be worried?
Relax. It’s nothing nefarious. It’s art!
The brainchild of Highland Park artist Derek QXQX (yes, really his last name), the work entitled PARROTGOD was funded by the Highland Park Arts Council. The bird motif is personal for QXQX, who explained the flocks of parrots often inspire him as he walks his neighborhood. “When parrots fly overhead, I take it as a sign of good luck,” said the Portland-born artist.
QXQX, founder of Derek QX and The Canary Underground, said the best way to view the artwork is on foot. There is no parking on the hill, so look for a spot at the bottom and hoof it up. The animation of fluttering birds with the giant sheltered parrot turns on daily at 3 pm, and colored lights that illuminate behind the cutouts make dusk and nighttime optimal viewing times.
QXQX recently installed a pew for visitors to sit and reflect. “I don’t want to dictate what I want people to take away from the work. Everyone has a different experience,” he said, adding that the feedback he’s received has been 100 percent positive. “One guy likened it to the Glasselland Sign, and I felt very honored,” he said.
PARROTGOD has an indefinite showing, until maybe the elements have their way. Or the parrotgod flies away?
Brenda Rees is a writer who lives in Eagle Rock.
