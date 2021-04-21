Eagle Rock - The mayor of Pasadena told Spectrum News he’s not a fan of tiny home villages - such as the cluster of small prefabricated living spaces that are being set up at the old Eagle Rock Recreation Center's parking lot, near the Pasadena border.

“The City of Los Angeles certainly have the resources in its fire department and social workers to be out here transitioning these human beings into motels, as they look to transition them into permanent housing,” said Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo.

He is also not pleased that the city of Los Angeles did not consult the Pasadena before deciding to set up a homeless area so close by.

This "pallet housing" planned for 7570 N. Figueroa St. in Eagle Rock is expected to house up to up to 134 homeless people, according to the Boulevard Sentinel. Such villages are not only supposed to provide beds, showers and meals, but also services for permanent housing, job assistance and mental health, Spectrum noted.

