Eagle Rock -- A new private K-12 school is moving into a former charter school campus.

The non denominational Christian Judson International School is moving to the Eagle Rock Baptist church campus on Colorado Boulevard this July after nearly three decades in Pasadena.

“We felt like Eagle Rock was a good fit for us,” said Kim Aasland, admission director for the school. “Our school is diverse, our population is 70 percent American and 30 percent international. There also weren’t a lot of options for private school out there either.“

The school was forced out of their site after it was sold to an educational company developing a boarding school. Aasland said the 120-student school didn’t want to locate too far from their current student’s families.

“We looked all over for locations,” she said. “Eagle Rock fits who we are.”

The school places a heavy emphasis on international history and community service.

Elementary, middle and high school students are taught world history in chronological order and their curriculum including language arts are integrated into those teachings. The school also focuses on classical literature.

Judson’s average class size is 12 and tuition runs from $4,525 to $12,000 depending on the child’s age. The school offers financial aid as well.

The new campus will replace the defunct Celerity Rolas, a charter school that closed last year in the wake of low enrollment.

Judson is accredited with the Western Association of Schools and the Association of Christian Schools International. It’s accepting applications for the coming academic year.