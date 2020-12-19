Eagle Rock -- The renovation of this former auto parts store revealed part of the old wooden facade for B&P Bike Shop.

Kevin Kuzma was passing by the nearly century-old storefront and took photos of the old bike shop sign on York near Avenue 46, on the border of Eagle Rock and Highland Park.

Permits were filed back in the summer of last year to convert the building into a bar What the Fox. But the latest permit indicate that a restaurant is now planned for the building.

It's not known if the bar owners plan to restore the wooden facade or if its already been covered with new stucco (these photos were taken earlier this week).

Anyone have an idea when B&P Bike shop was in business? And, for that matter, what is a Whizzer Bike Motor?