Eagle Rock -- Plants are not just a commodity at Cornerstone Dispensary; a recent Instagram post shared the names of their waiting room plants – Ignacío, Margaux, Claude Van Dank and more.
Cornerstone’s “plant mom,” Monica Panossian, says the plants have names just like the rest of their crew, honoring them as a nod to their favorite plant: cannabis.
“Communicating and playing with our plants keeps us connected to the pulse which is deeply inherent in plant life,” shares Monica. “Tapping into that pulse is crucial for maintaining a fruitful and peaceful existence between humans and plants.”
We've heard for years that talking to plants does help them grow faster. Does naming them make people more likely to converse? Let us know if you’ve named your outdoor or indoor plants, trees, bushes or flowers.
This story appeared in the Good Reads Edition of our Sunday Digest newsletter. Sign up for the Sunday and Daily Digest (Monday-Friday) newsletter by clicking or tapping on the link below.
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.