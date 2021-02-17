Eagle Rock -- A pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle ended Tuesday evening when the driver disappeared into a parking structure at the Eagle Rock Plaza shopping center and fled, abandoning the vehicle.

The pursuit began about 8:45 p.m. in the Gardena area on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway near Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the driver sped away from a traffic stop by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, said Officer Patrick Kimball with the California Highway Patrol.

The driver led authorities through residential streets near downtown Los Angeles and onto multiple freeways, including the Glendale (2) and Golden State (5) freeways.

The driver eventually reached Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock before going into a parking garage at the Eagle Rock Plaza.

Authorities recovered the abandoned vehicle, a white sedan, in the structure. As of about 9:40 p.m., the driver was still outstanding, Kimball said.