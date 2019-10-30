Eagle Rock -- Police are investigating the death of a man found on a sidewalk this afternoon.

No foul play is suspected but an investigation has yet to be completed, said LAPD spokesman Tony Im.

Authorities were called to the scene at about 4 pm in the 1300 block of Colorado Boulevard, said Im. The man's body was located on a sidewalk near a fence.

No other information was immediately available.

It's been about two weeks since police conducted a death investigation on the west end of Eagle Rock where a woman died at a homeless encampment.

Police determined no foul play was involved in that death.