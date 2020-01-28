Eagle Rock -- The LAPD this morning said it is investigating a potential threat at Eagle Rock Jr./Sr. High School.
"We currently have additional resources deployed at scene and in the area," the Northeast Division said on Twitter. "We are investigating the threat!"
It's not clear what the threat was about. But one Twitter user advised parents not to send children to the school over fears of a potential shooting.
An LAPD spokeswoman said no additional information is available at this time.
The Eastsider has called the school district police for details.
Update @ 1:04 PM: The investigation continues and high visibility patrols are underway, said Rudy Perez with the L.A. School Police Department. No lockdowns have been required, he said.
Please reach out to any kids or teachers that go to ERHS. I notified the police already. Just taking extra precautions! #LAPD #eaglerock #erhshighschool pic.twitter.com/Dft900gxZ5— jorge leon (@jorgieTP) January 28, 2020
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.