Google street view eagle rock high

Google Maps

Eagle Rock --  The LAPD this morning said it is investigating a potential threat at Eagle Rock Jr./Sr. High School.

"We currently have additional resources deployed at scene and in the area," the Northeast Division said on Twitter. "We are investigating the threat!"

It's not clear what the threat was about. But one Twitter user advised parents not to send children to the school over fears of a potential shooting. 

An LAPD spokeswoman said no additional information is available at this time. 

The Eastsider has called the school district police for details.

Update @ 1:04 PM: The investigation continues and high visibility patrols are underway, said Rudy Perez with the L.A. School Police Department. No lockdowns have been required, he said.

Tags

Load comments