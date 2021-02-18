A pursuit of a reckless driver tonight ended when a California Highway Patrol cruiser crashed into the vehicle, pinning it, before removing a person from inside and taking him into custody at an Eagle Rock gas station.

The pursuit began about 9:10 p.m. near Montana Street and Glendale Boulevard in Echo Park, said Officer William Cooper with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver led authorities on multiple freeways -- including the Hollywood (101) Freeway and Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway -- and throughout residential streets near downtown Los Angeles.

Residents in Highland Park and Mount Washington took twitter to report on the pursuit as it passed by their homes.

The pursuit appeared to come to an end about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Division Street and San Fernando Road in Glassell Park, as multiple LAPD cruisers stopped behind the vehicle at a red light made three- point turns and drove off in the other direction. Cooper said the department's Central Division watch commander had directed units to terminate the pursuit.

Shortly after, though, CHP officers began chasing the vehicle on the Ventura (134) Freeway. The driver exited at Figueroa Street, then pulled into a Chevron station parking lot at Figueroa and Colorado, according to KTLA. A CHP cruiser then pinned the vehicle, and officers removed an occupant through the rear passenger door.

The person was handcuffed at the scene.

It's the second police pursuit that ended in Eagle Rock this week. On Tuesday night, a chase that began in Gardena came to an end in the Eagle Rock Plaza parking garage.