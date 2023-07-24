Exterior of Los Angeles City Hall placeholder

Eagle Rock -- LAPD investigators searched and took computers from an Eagle Rock home as part of the investigation into a secretly recorded conversation that sparked last year's City Hall racism scandal, it was reported today.

The L.A. Times, citing sources who spoke anonymously because of the ongoing investigation, reported that officers searched the home of Santos Leon and Karla Vasquez earlier this month and took his computer. The two are married and were employed by the L.A. County Federation of Labor when the recording took place.

