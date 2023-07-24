Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Eagle Rock -- LAPD investigators searched and took computers from an Eagle Rock home as part of the investigation into a secretly recorded conversation that sparked last year's City Hall racism scandal, it was reported today.
The L.A. Times, citing sources who spoke anonymously because of the ongoing investigation, reported that officers searched the home of Santos Leon and Karla Vasquez earlier this month and took his computer. The two are married and were employed by the L.A. County Federation of Labor when the recording took place.
L.A. Magazine reported last week that Leon had been questioned in connection with the probe.
Police Chief Michel Moore previously said the department was investigating the leak at the request of "individuals that were present at that meeting" -- which included former Council President Nury Martinez, former federation President Ron Herrera and Council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo. A representative for de León later said the council member did not request an investigation.
It remains unknown who recorded the racism-laden October 2021 conversation that took place at the offices of the federation, and who leaked it. The leak triggered a series of events that forced Nury Martinez to step down and then quit as City Council president.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
De León and Cedillo faced relentless calls for them to resign as well, although both resisted. De León remains on the council, but Cedillo's term ended in December. Herrera also resigned as president of the federation.
The Times reported that Leon, who has been working for the federation as an accountant, declined to comment through his lawyer. Vasquez, who formerly worked as Herrera's executive assistant and left the federation in March, according to her LinkedIn profile, also declined to comment, as did her lawyer.
Los Angeles Magazine reported last week that Leon had been questioned in connection with the probe.
The recorded conversation first appeared on Reddit before being removed from the social news aggregation, content rating and discussion website.
California is a "two-party consent" state, meaning that all parties - - not necessarily just two -- participating in a conversation must give their approval for the conversation to be recorded. Violators could face both civil and criminal penalties.
The four individuals in the meeting were discussing the city's redistricting process and other efforts to disenfranchise voters, ostensibly to maintain and increase political power.
215 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.