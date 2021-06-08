Eagle Rock - Metro has announced its preferred route for a new rapid bus service connecting North Hollywood and Pasadena through Eagle Rock. But that doesn’t mean there’s peace in Eagle Rock, where residents and transit advocates have battled over the most contested section of the line.

As the exact configuration for the route continues being refined, the Los Angeles Daily News lays out the complicated and controversial effort to approve the 18-mile, $267 million bus rapid transit corridor - an approval that currently means that motor vehicles will be squeezed into fewer lanes along Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock.

“This bus line will choke Eagle Rock,” Bob Velasco, a business owner along Colorado Boulevard, told the Daily News. “There’s really no reason I’ve been able to get from them as to why they need a dedicated bus line.”

