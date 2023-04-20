Man standing and speaking at a meeting

One of the protesters at the meeting between Eagle Rock business owners and Councilman Kevin de León.

Eagle Rock -- Protesters who want Councilmember Kevin de León out of office caused the shutdown of a meeting tonight between the councilman and neighborhood business owners.

De Leon has been under pressure to resign for months over last year's audio leak scandal that rocked the city.  

Councilman Kevin De Leon conferring with aides

Councilman Kevin De León confers with aides after protesters begin to disrupt meeting.

