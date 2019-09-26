Eagle Rock -- An apparent cell phone video of a woman repeatedly shouting a racial slur at the CVS store at Colorado Boulevard and Figueroa Street has gone viral on social media.
A woman dressed in black repeatedly yells the N-word as she leaves the store and heads to the parking lot. It's not exactly clear what prompted the tirade.
A man who claims to be a neighbor of the woman told KTLA that he has filed a restraining order against her over her erratic behavior.
The incident took place on Tuesday, police told KTLA. No crime was committed but a hate incident report was filed, police said.
Anybody get this License plate? pic.twitter.com/jZAhBMQtBL— The Mad King (@Kingkeraun) September 25, 2019
