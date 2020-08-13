Eagle Rock - The reopening of Vidiots - like so many things - is going to be delayed.

The alternative video store won’t be reopening in time for its 35th anniversary on November 15 after all, according to Maggie Mackay, executive director of the Vidiots Foundation.

The store has shifted its reopening date to 2021.

“As you can imagine, the pandemic has made many aspects of this project more challenging,” Mackay said - though even back in March, she'd said the opening might be delayed until next year.

The store's new location is still the same: The former Eagle Theatre at Eagle Rock Boulevard and Yosemite Drive. The space ran as a movie venue from 1929 to 2000 before operating for awhile as a series of churches.

“As our timeline has shifted, we haven't yet started construction,” Mackay said. The building needs more bathrooms, and the plan is also to set up areas for the video store and lending library.

Vidiots went into business in November 1985 and managed to keep renting videos out of its old Santa Monica location until 2017, well into the age of streaming. Now they plan to reopen not only the video rental service, but also the movie theater - at a time when even fully operational film venues aren't allowed to let anyone in.

“We've been able to pivot some of our programming to a virtual format and that's been enormously encouraging,” Mackay said. “Our community remains steadfast in their enthusiasm for the project, and we're all counting the seconds until we're together again watching movies.”