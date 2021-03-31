Eagle Rock - The son of Eagle Rock’s Chamber of Commerce president has been charged with setting fire to a homeless camp in 2019 - a fire that ended up spreading to 45 acres near the 134 Freeway, the Los Angeles Times reported

Daniel Nogueira, age 27, was charged with arson, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and using an explosive device.

The fire broke out Aug. 25, 2019, along the 2900 block of Colorado Boulevard, near a large homeless encampment under the 2 Freeway. Flames quickly spread north, eventually prompting the evacuation of about 100 homes in Glendale and Los Angeles

Nogueira and another man were accused of throwing a firework at the encampment, and were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder the following September. But prosecutors later sent the case back to police for further investigation.

Nogueira’s father, Michael Nogueira, has been president of Eagle Rock’s Chamber of Commerce since 2014.