Eagle Rock - A stolen car suspect who led police on a pursuit Thursday evening was arrested after a brief standoff.
The slow pursuit began just before 9 p.m., according to KCAL9.
Police closed in on the car at Yosemite Drive and Highland View Avenue, and pinned it between a Los Angeles Police Department cruiser and another vehicle to prevent the suspect from driving away, the station reported.
A standoff lasted for several minutes as the suspect stayed inside the car while numerous other patrol cars surrounded the car. The suspect exited the car draped in a blanket and appeared to be acting erratically, according to KCAL9.
Officers eventually approached the suspect who was brought to the ground after a struggle, footage from KCAL9 showed.
An LAPD spokesman could not be immediately reached to provide details on the suspect or what led to the pursuit.
