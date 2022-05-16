Eagle Rock -- A car-theft suspect was arrested this afternoon after leading authorities on a pursuit.

LAPD officers began pursuing the suspect in an allegedly stolen white sedan near Harvey Dive and East Chevy Chase Drive in the Glendale area just after 5:05 p.m.

The driver led police on surface streets to the area of Eagle Vista Drive and Rydal Street, where he pulled into an alleyway near an apartment building and exited the car.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended by LAPD officers and arrested about 5:15 p.m.

No further details were immediately available