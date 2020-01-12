Eagle Rock -- A motorist plowed an SUV into the garage of a home early this morning and paramedics rushed at least one person to an area hospital from the crash, authorities said.
Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Avenue 45 at 2:24 a.m., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department, in response to a "car versus house" call.
Paramedics rushed at least one person to an area hospital, Prange said, adding that building and safety inspectors were not called out to the location.
#BreakingNews: @GeneNBCLA is live in #EagleRock after a driver falls asleep at the wheel and hits a house; More on #TODAYinLA on Channel 4 @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/OzbPACJHag— Mekahlo Medina (@MekahloNBCLA) January 12, 2020
