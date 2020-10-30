Eagle Rock -- He's too young to vote, but 17-year-old Edmund Tuck spearheaded a Voting and Voter Rights project at the L.A. Public Library in Eagle Rock.
It's part of Teens Leading Change (TLC), a library system initiative that encourages teens to explore, design and participate in civic minded projects that benefit the community. So far, the TLC initiative has funded and launched nearly 20 projects at 24 LAPL branch libraries throughout the city.
Tuck, who is a senior at St. Francis High School, La Cañada Flintridge, has been active in TLC since 2019 and currently serves as the Teen Council President at the Eagle Rock Branch.
"I wanted to learn more about the history of voting and the U.S. Constitution," Edmund said. "These are issues that are interesting and important to me. I also wanted to work with other teens and educate our community about voters rights and the importance of voting."
Edmond's mother, Patsy Tuck, is a young adult librarian at the Eagle Rock branch and serves as the staff project advisor to the TLC project.
"Despite being too young to vote, but [teens are] still impacted by elections," Tuck said. "The TLC project provides the teens with a voice and platform to share opinions and advocate for ideals that resonate and are important to them."
Their most recent event was a Ballot Measures Discussion with political expert Mona Field, the Co-President of the Los Angeles League of Women Voters, who gave a power point presentation on each of the ballot measures explaining why they're on the ballot and their impact if they pass.
Any student between 12-19 years old can join as a teen volunteer. There are currently 5 active members in the Eagle Rock Branch of 400 in the entire TLC program.
"As teens, we might not be eligible to vote yet," Edmund said. "But we can still make a difference in our community."
Teens interested in participating in future projects can email: teenservices@lapl.org. For more information, visit lapl.org/teens/teens-leading-change.
