"I'm happy when I am around the bees," says Jennifer Power, Eagle Rock beekeeper who also helps homeowners who find bee hives in inopportune places.

Eagle Rock -- Jennifer Power of Eagle Rock set up her tools in a Sierra Madre backyard. The family that lives there discovered a hive underneath their picnic table when they returned from vacation. Maybe the candle we had sitting out was attractive to bees, remarked the dad. “Did it have citronella in it?” asked Power as she fires up her smoker. “Because lemongrass oil mimics a queen bee’s pheromone.”

A beekeeper since 2014, Power has often been called to remove hives, rescue bees and calm homeowners. Her side gig started with the help of word of mouth from neighbors about seven years ago and has grown. She’s traveled to Beverly Hills, Van Nuys and Colton to offer her services. Power has removed hives as small as a few hundred bees to as big as thousands.

"I never had a job so fulfilling; it feels like I'm helping to save the planet," says beekeeper Jennifer Power showing off tools she used at a recent hive removal.

