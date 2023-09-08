Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 10,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
"I'm happy when I am around the bees," says Jennifer Power, Eagle Rock beekeeper who also helps homeowners who find bee hives in inopportune places.
Eagle Rock -- Jennifer Power of Eagle Rock set up her tools in a Sierra Madre backyard. The family that lives there discovered a hive underneath their picnic table when they returned from vacation. Maybe the candle we had sitting out was attractive to bees, remarked the dad. “Did it have citronella in it?” asked Power as she fires up her smoker. “Because lemongrass oil mimics a queen bee’s pheromone.”
A beekeeper since 2014, Power has often been called to remove hives, rescue bees and calm homeowners. Her side gig started with the help of word of mouth from neighbors about seven years ago and has grown. She’s traveled to Beverly Hills, Van Nuys and Colton to offer her services. Power has removed hives as small as a few hundred bees to as big as thousands.
As Power suits up for the job in Sierra Madre, she explains that if the queen is gone, she will combine this hive with another at her house. She has three hives at home and additional hives nearby, including Mt. Washington, Glassell Park, Los Feliz and Montecito Heights. Homeowners have donated space on oversized lots for Power to set up bee homes, which she checks a few times a month. Once a year, she will harvest the honey and sell it to the public.
Beekeeping started as a hobby for Power when she found her 2-year-old son in the garden petting a bee. She had always been told she was allergic and to stay away from them. “I was deathly afraid of them.” Today, she’s a natural beekeeper and will not put chemicals in their food or spray them with growth hormones. She continues to learn about honey and native bees, fascinated at their tiny power and importance.
Today in Sierra Madre, she wears a half beekeeper's suit with a veil and thick gloves and asks the homeowner for a flat spatula to separate the bees from the wood and drop them into a temporary bucket.
“Hi ladies,” she says as she scoots underneath the table. Then she quietly whispers to them. While the smoke confuses the bees briefly, Power slides the spatula underneath and most of the swarm falls into an open bucket. Power scrapes off the wax where the bees have been.
This job was easy. Sometimes, it takes up to four hours to remove a hive. She’s found hives underneath porches, inside barbecue grills, underneath manhole covers, in birdhouses and inside electrical panels.
The bees that didn’t fall into the bucket buzz freely around holes in the top. “I’ll leave them flying around as I drive home,” she says. She’s not worried about being stung. In fact, she explains that it’s good to be stung by a bee since the chemicals in their venom are anti-inflammatory. “It’s a shot of love.”
When asked what she whispered to the bees, Power replies, “I was thanking them. After all, most of our food can be traced to bees pollinating. We owe a lot to bees.”
